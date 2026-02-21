Fitness and Fun: Royal Mint Gardens Estate Gets a Vibrant Upgrade

Residents on the Royal Mint Garden Estate in Tower Hill enjoyed a fun day at the start of the school half-term break, in celebration of completed capital works to install a children’s play area, outdoor gym facilities, new outdoor seating, and new landscaping.

The council consulted with residents in, May 2024 and people living on the estate said they would like to see their area transformed into a more welcoming environment with recreational facilities, play facilities such as swings, slide, climbing frame as well as outdoor gym equipment. In addition, we have installed picnic benches and additional seating to create a relaxing environment for people to enjoy the new space.

The resulting transformation was celebrated with a community fun day featuring activities for children, food, and a chance to meet others and try out the new facilities.

Cllr Kamrul Hussain, Cabinet Member for Culture and Recreation, joined residents at the fun day on Sunday 15 February.

Mayor Lutfur Rahman said: “These top-quality new facilities will help change everyday life on the estate, bringing play, connection, and physical activity right to residents’ doorsteps.

“We are not only prioritising building new homes but improving our estates and council housing that already exists. We want all residents in Tower Hamlets to live in good quality, safe homes with excellent community facilities on their doorsteps.”

The Royal Mint Estate on Cartwright Street is situated behind the historic Royal Mint and traces its roots back to the Tower of London’s early minting days. Over time, the estate has undergone significant changes, including the construction of housing projects by the East End Dwellings Company, cementing Cartwright Street’s role in the estate’s rich past.

Cllr Hussain said: “We are delighted that residents have told us what matters, and how to create a better environment for individuals and families living on the estate. We hope the latest features will make a real difference.”