First public outdoor water purifier installed in Sylhet

Ansar Ahmed Ullah:

The first outdoor water purifier to be installed in a public space in Sylhet city is now delivering clean, safe drinking water to the local community, marking a significant milestone for public health and environmental sustainability in the region.

The project was funded by the Director and UNA Vice Chairman Mozmil Hussain, with support from Plastic Free Eastbourne, highlighting the power of international collaboration between communities in Bangladesh and the United Kingdom.

The 300-litre capacity water purifier was installed on the first day of Ramadan, a time traditionally associated with reflection, generosity and community support, adding further significance to the initiative. As temperatures in Sylhet can rise to 45°C during peak summer months, access to safe, freely available drinking water is especially critical.

Organisers emphasise that clean water is not a luxury but a necessity. The new public refill station ensures residents and visitors alike have reliable access to drinkable water, particularly during periods of extreme heat.

Beyond its immediate health benefits, the project also carries important environmental advantages. By encouraging the use of refillable bottles, the station reduces dependence on single-use plastics, cuts plastic waste entering landfills and oceans, and lowers the carbon footprint associated with bottled water production and transportation. It also reduces the energy required to manufacture plastic bottles.

With communities worldwide, from Eastbourne to Sylhet, facing the impacts of climate change, including flooding and water shortages, the initiative represents a practical step toward climate resilience, environmental responsibility and social equity. Supporters describe the installation as more than just a water station. It is a symbol of global partnership and local action working together to create lasting change.