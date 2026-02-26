Mostaqur Rahman prioritises action over words on first day as BB Governor

Newly appointed Governor of Bangladesh Bank (BB) Mostaqur Rahman signalled a work-first approach as he assumed office as the country’s 14th governor on Thursday, saying he intends to prove his competence through actions rather than statements.

Arriving at the central bank headquarters, Rahman was received by deputy governors and senior officials.

Speaking briefly to reporters while entering the building, he made his position clear.

“I have come; let’s start working; then we can talk,” he said, underscoring his intention to focus on immediate tasks instead of making formal remarks.

Earlier in the day, before formally joining the central bank, Rahman visited the Ministry of Finance to complete official formalities. From there, he proceeded directly to Bangladesh Bank to begin his tenure.

According to officials, the new governor’s schedule on his first day includes meetings with deputy governors, the chief of the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), and the chief economist during the first half of the day.

He is also expected to hold discussions with managing directors of banks.