Per capita income rises 1% to $2,769

The country’s annual per capita income rose 1% to US$2,769 in the 2024–25 fiscal year, according to final data released by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) on Thursday.

In local currency, per capita income stood at Tk334,511 in FY25, up from Tk304,102 in the previous fiscal year. In FY24, per capita income was $2,738.

The BBS also said the size of the economy increased to $456 billion in FY25 from $450 billion a year earlier. However, the figure is lower than the preliminary estimate of $462 billion.