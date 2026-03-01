Top listed criminals to be arrested soon: Home minister

Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed has vowed to bring to book all the top listed criminals and extortionists soon.

“All the top listed criminals and extortions will be exposed to justice at the quickest possible time,” he said.

He made the pledge while replying to a question about arrest of the armed assailants who opened fire at the residence of Mostafizur Rahman, chairman of Smart Group at Chandanpura area in Chattogram early Saturday morning, allegedly after failing to extort Tk5 crore after coming out of a meeting with fire service officials at home ministry on Sunday.

Salahuddin said they have a specific plan in capturing the top listed criminals and extortionists without giving any further details.

The home minister said the assailants have been identified and law enforcement agencies have been working to capture the criminals.

Charge-sheet in the case will be submitted before the court at the quickest possible time upon completion of the investigation in a fair manner, he also said.

Salahuddin, also a Standing Committee member of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), said they will initiate every possible measure to expose them to justice to stop recurrence of such incidents.

Replying to a question, he said the law and order situation has been improved significantly with the BNP government assumed office.

Referring to prompt arrests in connection with some criminal incidents including the killing of an elderly woman and her minor granddaughter after violation, he said the law enforcers have successfully arrested the criminals of any criminal offence soon after the incident is taken place.