Hasina trying to destabilise country from India: Fakhrul

Local Government Minister and BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Sunday alleged that former prime minister Sheikh Hasina is trying to destabilise Bangladesh while staying in India.

“Fascist Hasina has fled to India, but from there she is trying to create instability in the country. This is clearly a criminal offence,” Fakhrul said.

He made the allegation while speaking at the inauguration of the documentary “Mayer Daak” at the Bangladesh Film Archive in Agargaon, marking International Women’s Day.

The minister alleged that during the last one and a half decades many families were ruined, while hundreds of people were subjected to enforced disappearance and killings.

“But the most frightening reality is that Sheikh Hasina has shown no sign of remorse over these incidents,” he said.

The local government minister said the government is sincere about providing support to the families who have lost their loved ones to enforced disappearance and killings.

Emphasising support for the children of such families, Fakhrul said many of them are living in deep hardship.

“The families of the disappeared are going through immense suffering. So far there has been no effective state initiative to ensure their children can grow up, survive and live with dignity,” he said.

Fakhrul said he will inform Prime Minister Tarique Rahman about the matter and write to him seeking government allowances for the affected families.

“I will write to the prime minister that providing allowances for these families is very important and it should be ensured as their rightful support,” he added.

Fakhrul said many political changes have taken place in the country, with some people becoming ministers, MPs and others getting important jobs.

“But the children of those whose sacrifices made this change possible are still facing an uncertain future. Ensuring a better future for them is everyone’s responsibility,” he said.

The minister also stressed the need to support the affected families, educate their children and help them move forward in life.

With an emotional voice, Fakhrul said he has seen many of the children of the missing or killed activists since their childhood.

“Some of them have grown up without their fathers. Society and the state must ensure that no child has to face such a situation in the future,” he added.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Zahir Uddin Swapon and State Minister Yasser Khan Chowdhury also spoke at the programme, chaired by “Mayer Daak” convenor Sanjida Islam Tulee.

Family members of the victims of enforced disappearance were also present.