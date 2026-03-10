Family Card launched as part of women empowerment : PM

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has said the ‘Family Card’ program has been launched as part of the government’s initiative to promote women’s empowerment.

While addressing the formal launch of the Family Card Pilot Programme on Tuesday, the prime minister stated that the day marked the fulfillment of a long-standing dream of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

”Today is a long-cherished dream of the Nationalist Party. Within the next five years, the Family Card will be delivered to all women-headed households in the country who need it.”

Tarique Rahman said, ”We will fulfil the promises we have made to the people one by one. These are the commitments that will change the fate of people and transform the destiny of the country. We will try to implement them at any cost.”

”We pledged during the election that if we formed the government, we would implement the Family Card program. In line with that commitment, within less than a month of forming the government, we have been able to hand over Family Cards to 37,000 women today.”

The prime minister urged people across the country to face the overall situation with patience and to work together to build the country in a positive and constructive manner.

He assured that the govt will stick to its promises. It may take more time in some cases to implement those promises because of the current global situation.

The prime minister also said the Farmer Card programme has begun and will soon reach farmers across the country.