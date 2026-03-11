Prof Provat appointed DGHS DG

Professor Provat Chandra Biswas of Dhaka Medical College has been appointed as the acting Director General (DG) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The Health Services Division issued a notification confirming his appointment on Tuesday (March 10).

Dr Provat serves as a professor in the Urology Department at Dhaka Medical College.

He is also Vice President of the Doctors Association of Bangladesh, and Secretary of the Bangladesh Association of Urology Society.

However, the Joint Secretary of Health Education Division Sanjida Sharmin explained that while health cadre professors hold Grade-3 positions, the Director General post is a Grade-1 position.

She said the notification formally lists the role as “acting” Director General to maintain administrative protocol, but clarified this is merely a formality and Dr Provat will fully discharge the responsibilities of the position.

The post had been vacant since February 29 following the end of Professor Dr Md Abu Zafar’s tenure.

Dr Zafar of Sir Salimullah Medical College was appointed Director General on October 15, 2024, after the fall of the Awami League government.

He reached retirement age in December last year and was retained on contract until February 28 this year.