Govt committed to implementing election pledges: Commerce Minister

Commerce, Industries, Textiles and Jute Minister Khandaker Abdul Muktadir on Tuesday said the government remains firmly committed to implementing its electoral pledges and is working to improve the welfare and living standards of the people.

He made the remarks while addressing a Family Card distribution programme as the chief guest at Bir Muktijoddha MA Rauf Junior School premises in Ward No. 6 of Kulanj Union under Dirai upazila in Sunamganj.

Khandaker Muktadir said the Family Card initiative has been introduced as part of the election manifesto of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its chairman and Prime Minister Tarique Rahman. Launching the programme in remote areas of the country within just 21 days of forming the government demonstrates the Prime Minister’s determination to fulfil electoral commitments.

Under the programme, cards will be issued in the names of housewives and financial assistance will be transferred directly to them through mobile financial services such as bKash or through bank accounts.

The minister said women are best placed to understand household expenses, and providing financial support directly to them would strengthen family management and encourage savings.

Sunamganj Deputy Commissioner Dr Mohammad Ilias Mia chaired the event. Local MPs Nasir Chowdhury, Kalim Uddin Ahmed, Kaysar Ahmed and Kamrul Islam spoke as special guests.

Earlier, the minister handed over Family Cards to beneficiaries. In Kulanj Union’s Ward No. 6, a total of 697 people were initially listed for the programme, while Tk2,500 each was scheduled to be deposited on Tuesday into the accounts of 517 beneficiaries, according to the Social Services Office.