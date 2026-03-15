Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed has said that the Constitution does not recognize the existence of a ‘Reform Council,’ adding that, the matter is currently under judicial review in the High Court.

Speaking to reporters before entering the Parliament on Sunday morning, the minister emphasized that the President had convened a session of the National Parliament, not a constitutional reform council.

”The President has called a session of the National Parliament in accordance with the Constitution, not a constitutional reform council,” he said. There is no existence of ‘Reform Council under the Constitution

”There is no existence of such a council under the Constitution and the issue is still under consideration by the High Court. If it eventually becomes law, then we will see.”

He also noted that the Speaker and Deputy Speaker have resigned from their party positions in order to maintain neutrality in conducting parliamentary proceedings.