Lottery-based admission criticised in JS; Edu Minister signals of cancellation

The lottery-based student admission system came under sharp criticism in the 13th National Parliament on Sunday, as a lawmaker questioned its fairness and effectiveness.

During the session, Member of Parliament for Cumilla-4 (Debidwar), Hasnat Abdullah, strongly criticized the current lottery method used for student admissions, raising the issue in parliament.

Responding to a question, Education Minister ANM Ehsanul Haque Milon indicated that the government may reconsider the system.

”The previous government introduced the lottery system, which I personally do not think is reasonable,” the minister said.

”We will rethink the admission process for January 2027.”

The first session’s second day of the 13th National Parliament began at 11AM on Sunday and was chaired by Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmed.