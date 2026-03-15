Govt lifts fuel purchase limits on petrol, octane, diesel

People started buying fuel as per their demand from Sunday morning as the government lifted limits on fuel purchase following increase of supply.

In a statement issued today, the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources said the restrictions have been lifted to facilitate smooth travel during the upcoming Eid holidays and to support farmers’ fuel needs during the ongoing boro cultivation season.

State Minister Aninda Islam Amit warned that strict action will be taken against anyone attempting to stockpile fuel taking advantage of the situation.

Global fuel supply disruptions caused by tensions in the Middle East have raised concerns about fuel availability in the country as well. In response to the uncertainty, people began buying fuel at nearly double the normal rate out of panic.

To curb this trend, the government imposed limits on fuel purchases and reduced supply to filling stations.

Now, fuel will be available at all distribution points according to the demand.