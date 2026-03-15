Mirza Abbas being airlifted to Singapore

Mirza Abbas, political adviser to prime minister Tarique Rahman and MP for Dhaka-8, has been taken to Singapore for advanced treatment.

A air ambulance, carrying Abbas, his wife Afroza Abbas and their elder son Mirza Yasir Abbas, left Dhaka at 11:20AM on Sunday.

Family sough dua to the countrymen for Abbas’s recovery.

Mirza Abbas, a standing committee member of the BNP, was admitted to Evercare Hospital in Bashundhara after he fell ill and lost consciousness on Wednesday (March 11)night.

Two surgeries were later performed on his brain. He is now under close observation. A CT scan of his brain was conducted on Saturday morning and BNP health affairs secretary Rafiqul Islam said the report came out satisfactory.

Prime minister Tarique Rahman has been regularly inquiring about the health of the senior BNP leader.