Last day of Amar Ekushey Book Fair

The 18-day Amar Ekushey Book Fair comes to an end on Sunday (March 15), amid widespread discussions, criticism and dissatisfaction among publishers over book sales.

The fair will start at 2PM and will continue till 9PM. Bangla Academy Director General Prof Mohammad Azam will deliver the welcome address at the closing ceremony at 3PM.

A special program has been organized at the Bangla Academy premises at 3PM to mark the conclusion of the fair.

Minister for Cultural Affairs Nitai Roy Chowdhury will be present as the chief guest.

This year’s fair began on February 26 instead of February 1 as per the usual schedule due to the national elections.