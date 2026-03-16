Transport owners charging below fixed fares to attract passengers

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Shaikh Rabiul Alam has claimed there has been no evidence in the past seven days of transport operators charging fares higher than the government-fixed rates.

He made the remarks while visiting the Mohakhali Bus Terminal in the capital on Monday morning.

The minister said many transport owners were charging less than the government-fixed fares in an effort to attract passengers.

“If the government fare is Tk700, some operators are charging Tk600 by reducing Tk100 to attract passengers. Others are charging Tk680 by reducing Tk20. I have not found any instance in the past seven days where the fare exceeded the approved rate,” Alam said.

Regarding bus parking outside the terminal, the minister said the number of buses present exceeded the available parking space. As a result, buses were entering the terminal in phases, with one bus leaving as another entered.

He acknowledged that the situation had caused some inconvenience but added that it could not be resolved in a single day. Authorities were working to manage the situation within the next two to three days while ensuring smooth traffic movement.

Law enforcement agencies, volunteers, the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA), and representatives of transport owners and workers’ associations are working together to maintain order, he added.

The minister stressed that there is no opportunity for operators to charge even a single taka above the fixed fare. Mobile courts, vigilance teams and a police control room have been deployed, and immediate action will be taken if passengers lodge complaints.

On fuel supply, Shaikh Rabiul Alam said sufficient fuel had been ensured for public transport despite the global crisis.

“There may be some management-related issues due to global circumstances, but adequate fuel supply has been secured for public transport. The price of fuel will not increase,” he said.