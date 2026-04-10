Lebanon ready for direct talks with Israel contingent on ceasefire

Lebanon has signaled its willingness to engage in direct negotiations with Israel as early as next week, provided a comprehensive ceasefire is established beforehand, a senior official from the Lebanese presidency confirmed.

The announcement, first reported by the BBC, marks a significant potential shift in diplomatic engagement between the two neighboring nations, who are technically in a state of conflict and typically communicate through international intermediaries.

While the official confirmed the intent to negotiate, the exact timing and location for the high-level meeting have yet to be finalized. Any such session would be contingent on a total cessation of hostilities, a condition Beirut has maintained as non-negotiable for direct dialogue.

Direct talks between Lebanon and Israel, though not entirely unprecedented, remain rare. Most recent diplomatic efforts, including the framework established following the November 2024 ceasefire agreement, have been mediated by United States envoys.

The prospect of face-to-face negotiations comes amid intense international pressure to stabilize the region. Observers suggest that if the ceasefire holds and the meeting proceeds, it could represent the most substantial diplomatic breakthrough since the escalation of regional tensions last year.