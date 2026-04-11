KSrelief mounts multi-front aid push across Bangladesh, Gaza, Yemen and Ethiopia

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) carried out a sweeping series of humanitarian operations across four countries this week, the Saudi Press Agency reported in several dispatches, delivering food and shelter assistance to tens of thousands of vulnerable people amid ongoing crises.

KSrelief distributed 717 food baskets in Gaza City on Wednesday, reaching 4,302 individuals, as part of a broader Saudi campaign to assist Palestinians caught in the ongoing conflict.

The center’s central kitchen also distributed 53,700 hot meals across central and southern Gaza, benefiting 55,620 people from the most vulnerable families in the territory.

In Yemen, KSrelief operations spanned food and shelter across multiple governorates.

The center distributed 246 food baskets to 123 families in Al-Mansourah district of Aden governorate who had lost their primary breadwinners, as part of the second phase of its Emergency Food Interventions Project in the country.

In Hadhramaut governorate, 400 shelter kits and tents were distributed to 1,200 individuals under KSrelief’s 2026 emergency shelter project, while a further 400 shelter kits and 100 tents were delivered to displaced persons in Al-Rayyan camps in Al-Jawf governorate, reaching 2,040 individuals.

In Bangladesh, KSrelief distributed food baskets to 5,000 individuals from 1,000 families in refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar District, prioritizing people with disabilities, orphans, and the elderly as part of its Food Basket Project in the South Asian country.

In Ethiopia, Saudi Ambassador Abdullah Al-Zahrani, on behalf of KSrelief, handed over 50 tons of dates to State Minister Huria Ali Mahdi of Ethiopia’s Ministry of Women and Social Affairs in Addis Ababa, in the presence of government officials and a KSrelief field team.

Established in 2015 by royal decree, KSrelief is Saudi Arabia’s principal humanitarian agency, mandated to coordinate and deliver relief assistance both domestically and internationally.

The center operates across dozens of countries, funding and executing programs in food security, shelter, healthcare, education, and emergency relief. KSrelief works in coordination with United Nations agencies, international NGOs, and host governments, and has emerged as one of the most active humanitarian donors in conflict and disaster-affected regions, with a particular focus on the Arab world and Muslim-majority nations.