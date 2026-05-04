PM holds meeting on closed textile and jute mills

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has held a meeting with officials concerned regarding the country’s closed textile and jute mills under the Ministry of Textiles and Jute.

The meeting was held at the Prime Minister’s Cabinet Division office in the Bangladesh Secretariat on Monday (4 May) morning.

Among those present were Commerce, Industries, Textiles, and Jute Minister Khandaker Abdul Muktadir, the Prime Minister’s political and industry adviser Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, State Minister for Textiles and Jute Shariful Alam, and Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) Executive Chairman Chowdhury Ashik Mahmud Bin Harun, along with other senior officials.

The meeting reportedly focused on the current status of closed mills and possible measures for their revival and future management.