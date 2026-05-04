Indian high commissioner pays farewell call on foreign minister

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma paid a farewell call on Foreign Minister of Bangladesh Khalilur Rahman on Monday (4 May).

The high commissioner thanked the foreign minister and the ministry of foreign affairs (MoFA) for their consistent cooperation in advancing India-Bangladesh relations.

They also briefly reviewed the ongoing developments in bilateral relations and expressed optimism about the future direction of the relationship driven by the new capabilities and new aspirations of both countries.

Pranay Verma reiterated India’s intent to work closely with the people and the government of Bangladesh to strengthen people-centric cooperation in all domains, aligned with their respective national development priorities, and based on mutual interest and mutual benefit.

Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman thanked the high commissioner for his contributions to the relationship and wished him success in his new assignment.