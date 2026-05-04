Body of PhD student Limon arrives in Dhaka

The body of PhD student Zamil Ahmed Limon, who was studying at the University of South Florida and was killed in the US state of Florida, has been brought back to Bangladesh.

The aircraft carrying his remains landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at 8:47am on Monday (4 May).

According to a statement from the Bangladesh Embassy in Washington, Limon’s body was flown from Orlando International Airport in Florida on an Emirates flight at around 8:50pm local time on Saturday.

Earlier, his funeral prayer was held on Thursday at 2:00 pm local time at an Islamic society in the Tampa Bay area of Florida. Students from the University of South Florida and members of the Bangladeshi community attended the prayer.

Limon and another Bangladeshi PhD student, Nahida Bristy, had gone missing on 16 April. Eight days later, on 24 April, police recovered Limon’s body. After several days of forensic examination, Bristy’s body was identified on 30 April.

Police have arrested Limon’s roommate, Hisham Abugharbeih, in connection with the killings. According to documents submitted to the Hillsborough County court on 26 April, Limon was killed with multiple stab wounds. Hisham Abugharbeih has been charged with two counts of first-degree premeditated murder.

Meanwhile, following funeral prayers scheduled after Zuhr on Wednesday in the United States, the process to send Nahida Sultana Brishty’s body back to Bangladesh will begin. Golam Mortoza, Press Minister at the Bangladesh Embassy in Washington, said the family has requested that necessary steps be taken to expedite the repatriation of her remains.