Bangladesh, Russia to deepen cooperation for energy security

Foreign Minister Dr Khalilur Rahman held a meeting with Director General of Rosatom Alexey Likhachev in Moscow on Tuesday.

During the meeting, they discussed about the nuclear energy cooperation between Bangladesh and Russia, said a press release.

Mentioning the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP) as one of the most significant elements in our bilateral relationship, the foreign minister emphasised its role in strengthening Bangladesh’s energy security and enhancing macroeconomic resilience.

Noting the successful completion of fuel loading at unit-1 in May 2026, the foreign minister requested Russian authority for continued technical coordination on synchronisation with national grid and commercial operation.

The Russian side mentioned that the process would be completed very shortly. Rosatom officials indicated that the unit-2 would be operational by next Summer.

Referring to the discussion during the recent meeting of Likhachev with Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, the foreign minister enquired about technical and economic aspects of small modular reactors (SMR) as a part of a diversified and resilient future energy demand.

Likhachev indicated the possibility of offering floating nuclear power plant unit to Bangladesh.

Foreign minister sought expanded cooperation in building new generation of nuclear professionals in reactor engineering, operations, and regulatory governance. He emphasised for appropriate training of professionals from Bangladesh so that they could contribute in smooth implementation and maintenance of the national flagship project with further possibility to work in similar projects overseas.

Likhachev responded positively and assured that Rosatom would take steps in this direction.

Khalilur is on a three-day official visit to Russian Federation at the invitation of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Foreign Affairs Adviser to Prime Minister Humaiun Kobir was present at the meeting.