Govt trying to establish one-party rule: Jamaat

The ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party led government is trying to establish a one-party rule in the country by appointing its “own supporters” to key positions in banks, universities and local government institutions, observed Dr Shafiqur Rahman, the leader of the opposition in the Parliament and Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer.

Shafiqur Rahman made the remarks while addressing a workers’ rally at Central Eidgah Ground in Narayanganj city organised by the city Jamaat on Friday.

“The government is trying to impose a one-party system by placing its party loyalists in various positions, including banks, vice-chancellors’ posts at universities and district council chairmen,” he said, adding that the people of the country will not accept such a system.

Referring to the previous Awami League government, he said it used to belittle opposition parties in Parliament, particularly BNP and Jamaat.

“The current government is also labelling and targeting opposition parties in different ways. But the people of the country do not buy these narratives,” the opposition leader said.

He urged the government to understand the pulse of the younger generation “Do not follow the path of the Awami League,” he said.

The rally was presided over by Narayanganj city Jamaat Ameer Maulana Abdul Jabbar.

Jamaat central executive council member Saiful Alam Khan, MP, Dhaka South city unit Ameer Nurul Islam Bulbul, MP, and Islami Chhatra Shibir President Nurul Islam Saddam also addressed the programme, reports UNB.