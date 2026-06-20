Documents sent to UAE for return of Benazir Ahmed: Home Minister

Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed said that all necessary documents had been sent to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on 15 June to facilitate the return of former Inspector General of Police Benazir Ahmed.

He made the remarks while speaking at an award ceremony at the ministry in the capital on Saturday.

The adviser said the government would contact the UAE authorities on Sunday for an update on the matter.

He further said there are concerns that the Awami League (activities banned) may attempt to create unrest ahead of its founding anniversary on 23 June.

In view of the situation, he said a special alert notice had been issued to prevent any untoward incidents.