Govt optimistic about reopening Malaysia labour market for Bangladeshi workers

The government has expressed optimism about reopening the Malaysia labour market for Bangladeshi workers following Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s recent visit to Malaysia, describing the trip as “highly successful” and beneficial for strengthening bilateral economic cooperation.

Speaking at a press briefing at the Press Information Department (PID) conference room in Dhaka today, Information and Broadcasting Adviser to the Prime Minister Dr Zahed Ur Rahman said Bangladesh and Malaysia held constructive discussions on labour migration and overseas employment opportunities.

“Constructive discussions took place and we remain hopeful that the process will move forward,” he said when asked about the prospects of reopening Malaysia labour market to Bangladeshi workers.

Dr Zahed said the Prime Minister’s visit had produced positive outcomes that would strengthen Bangladesh’s regional engagement and expand economic cooperation with Malaysia.

He said the two countries had initiated discussions on advancing a free trade agreement (FTA) and reaffirmed their commitment to deepening cooperation in the digital economy, semiconductors, the halal industry, education, tourism, skills development, energy, defence and security.

The adviser also said Malaysia reiterated its support for Bangladesh on the Rohingya issue, describing it as a long-standing challenge that requires broader international cooperation.

Replying to questions, Dr Zahed said the government remained hopeful about restoring overseas employment opportunities in Malaysia and ensuring sustainable labour migration through improved governance mechanisms.

Highlighting domestic achievements, he said the government continued to implement reforms across multiple sectors, including foreign relations, food security, transport, infrastructure, education and media development.

He noted that measures had been undertaken to strengthen electricity transmission infrastructure, improve healthcare services through direct inspections and expand broadband internet coverage across the country.

On food security, the adviser said authorities tested 2,374 food samples in May and took action against products that failed to meet safety standards. Public awareness campaigns were also conducted nationwide.

According to government data, food stocks in state warehouses stood at approximately 2.12 million tonnes as of June 21, well above the minimum safety reserve requirement.

The briefing also highlighted progress in education and youth engagement, noting that more than 1.1 million boys and an equal number of girls participated in the national primary school football competition involving 6,569 government primary schools.

On transport and public safety, Dr Zahed said GPS installation and operation would be made mandatory for public transport vehicles.

He added that the government plans to gradually bring all 64 districts under railway connectivity and has already taken policy decisions to extend rail services to 10 additional districts.

Regarding media reforms, the adviser said consultations with stakeholders had found broad support for establishing an independent media commission, with discussions continuing on its structure and mandate.

He also said a committee under the Prime Minister’s Office had been formed to monitor the implementation of the government’s 180-day action plan.

The adviser reiterated that the government remains optimistic about reopening the Malaysia labour market for Bangladeshi workers, describing labour migration as an important component of bilateral relations and economic cooperation between the two countries.