Kazakh PM meets Tarique Rahman

Kazakhstan Prime Minister Oljas Bektenov today paid a courtesy call on Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Conference in China.

The meeting was held at about 10:15 am (local time), according to the PM’s Press Wing.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman emphasized on strengthening bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Kazakhstan for the benefit of the people of two countries.

To strengthen bilateral ties, the prime ministers of both the countries agreed to establish permanent diplomatic missions in Dhaka and Astana.

In addition, they stressed the need for holding regular meetings to increase contact among politicians, business community and the peoples of both the countries.

Kazakh Prime Minister Oljas Bektenov positively viewed the prospect of greater engagement in trade and investment between the two countries.

The meeting also discussed the trade potential of the two countries in the fields of sending skilled workers from Bangladesh to Kazakhstan, renewable energy, digital infrastructure, technology, agribusiness and food processing.

Besides, Oljas Bektenov expected Bangladesh’s support for Kazakhstan’s proposal to establish a specialised entity under the United Nations on water diplomacy.

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman informed that Bangladesh has full support to this end.

Foreign Minister Dr Khalilur Rahman, Prime Minister’s Foreign Affairs Adviser Humayun Kabir and Additional Press Secretary Atiqur Rahman Rumon were present.