Nationwide Vitamin A campaign from June 28

A nationwide Vitamin A campaign is set to begin on June 28, 2026, aiming to provide the life-saving supplement to more than 2.35 crore children aged between six and 59 months after a gap of nearly 14 months.

The campaign, designed to prevent childhood blindness and combat malnutrition, will be conducted from 8:00am to 4:00pm across Bangladesh.

However, child-to-child searching activities will continue for four additional days in hard-to-reach areas across 714 wards under 290 unions in 58 upazilas of 12 districts, reports BSS.

Dr Mohammad Yunus Ali, Director of the National Nutrition Services (NNS) under the Institute of Public Health Nutrition (IPHN), said that all preparations for the campaign have been completed.

The campaign targets a total of 23,514,972 children. Of them, 2,838,794 children aged six to 11 months will receive blue Vitamin A capsules, while 20,676,178 children aged 12 to 59 months will be given red Vitamin A capsules.