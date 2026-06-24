Ex-MP Momtaz shown arrested in another attempted murder case

A Dhaka court on Wednesday ordered that former lawmaker and singer Momtaz Begum be shown arrested in an attempted murder case linked to the July movement in the capital’s Mirpur area.

Metropolitan Magistrate Ariful Islam passed the order after police submitted an application seeking her arrest in the case filed by Md. Muktar Hossain with Mirpur Model Police Station.

Investigating Officer Sub-Inspector Azizul Haque produced Momtaz before the court and sought the order, arguing that evidence had emerged indicating her involvement in the incident. Prosecutors said further interrogation may be required as the investigation continues.

According to the case statement, Muktar Hossain joined a protest in Mirpur on August 4, 2024. The complaint alleges that police and Awami League activists attacked demonstrators and opened fire to disperse the movement. Muktar was reportedly injured by rubber bullets and later received treatment at Kurmitola General Hospital. He subsequently filed an attempted murder case.

Momtaz was named as a suspect in the case and was shown arrested accordingly.

She was initially arrested by Detective Branch (DB) police from a residence in Dhaka’s Dhanmondi area on May 12, 2025. A court later granted a four-day remand, and she has remained in custody since then.