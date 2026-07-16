Outgoing UK PM Starmer visits Ukraine

Outgoing UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer travels to Ukraine on Thursday for his final visit to the war-torn country before leaving office next week.

Starmer, set to depart Downing Street on Monday, was to hold talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky in the capital Kyiv, the British government said in a statement.

The premier was expected to tell Zelensky that the UK’s commitment to backing Ukraine will continue after he is replaced by Andy Burnham.

“Our cast-iron support for Ukraine will always endure,” Starmer said in comments released by his office.

Burnham will become leader of the ruling Labour party on Friday before taking over as prime minister on Monday after meeting King Charles III.

He will be the UK’s fifth leader since Russia invaded its neighbour in February 2022.

Starmer announced his resignation on 22 June after losing the confidence of Labour lawmakers following several domestic policy U-turns that impacted his popularity.

He is held in high regard by many foreign leaders though, including for his work on Ukraine and commitment to NATO.

Starmer, along with French President Emmanuel Macron, has helped lead efforts to establish a peacekeeping force aimed at deterring Russia in the event of a peace deal.

On Monday, Britain joined the European Union’s 90-billion-euro ($103 billion) support loan for Ukraine.