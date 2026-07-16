Dhaka-Sylhet to get non-stop ‘Tanguar Express’

Passengers travelling between Dhaka and Sylhet are set to benefit from a new non-stop intercity train service, with the government approving the launch of the “Tanguar Express” to ease growing demand on the busy route.

Railways Minister Sheikh Rabiul Alam told parliament on Wednesday that the prime minister had approved the introduction of one pair of non-stop intercity trains on the Dhaka-Sylhet-Dhaka route in response to a question from Sylhet MP Emran Ahmed Chowdhury.

The minister, however, said the service would begin only after new locomotives and passenger coaches are procured to address the existing shortage of rolling stock.

He said a Development Project Proposal (DPP) is being prepared to procure 200 metre-gauge passenger coaches, while another DPP is awaiting approval to purchase 30 metre-gauge diesel-electric locomotives under the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB)-funded “Railway Capability Enhancement” project.

The new service will be launched once the equipment becomes available.

Responding to a question from reserved-seat MP Mahfuza Hannan, the minister said broad-gauge trains could not currently operate on the Dhaka-Sylhet route as it is a metre-gauge railway.

He added that broad-gauge services would be considered after the line is upgraded to dual-gauge or broad-gauge and the required rolling stock is acquired.

The minister also outlined several railway development initiatives across the country.

Replying to Kurigram-2 MP Atikur Rahman Mujahid, he said a new intercity train on the Dhaka-Kurigram-Dhaka route would be introduced after the procurement of the planned coaches and AIIB-funded locomotives.

He also said work is under way to renovate ageing tracks and modernise the signalling system on the Khulna-Jashore route.

In response to another question, he confirmed that a feasibility study had been completed for constructing a dual-gauge double-track line on the Joydebpur-Mymensingh-Jamalpur section.