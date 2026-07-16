IRGC launches fresh retaliatory attacks on US base in Jordan

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched ballistic missiles at a US air base in Jordan. The military action was taken in retaliation for an alleged American strike near a children’s cancer facility in Iran.

According to the IRGC, American troops utilized military facilities in Jordan to launch strikes against various Iranian targets, including the area near the hospital. In response, the IRGC’s aerospace division executed a two-wave missile attack targeting the American installations in Jordan.

The IRGC specifically claimed responsibility for targeting the Al-Azraq airbase in Jordan.

Earlier, the Iranian military claimed drone strikes on the same base. The IRGC later specified that both drones and ballistic missiles were deployed in the operation.

In a message to the Jordanian public, the IRGC claimed it used ‘Khaibar-Shekan’ ballistic missiles to destroy a US fighter jet hangar and a new US command and control center in West Asia.

The IRGC stated the operation was a direct retaliation for a US strike in Ahvaz, which forced the evacuation of 121 children from a cancer hospital. They also cited a strike in Minab last March that killed 168 school children.

The statement urged the people of Jordan not to permit their territory to be used for launching such attacks against children.

However, these claims by the IRGC could not be independently verified immediately.

Previously, the Jordanian military reported that it intercepted eight missiles fired from Iran on Thursday morning.