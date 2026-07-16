French parliament approves landmark assisted-dying bill

French lawmakers on Wednesday adopted a bill that will create a legal right to assisted dying for adults with incurable illnesses, capping an intense ethical and political debate.

The legislation will, under strict conditions, allow a person who requests it to receive a lethal substance. The substance could be self-administered or, if the person is physically unable to do so, administered by a doctor or nurse.

Access to assisted dying will be restricted to adults who are French citizens or legal residents in France, and who suffer from a serious and incurable illness that is life-threatening and in an advanced or terminal phase, experience constant physical or psychological suffering linked to that condition, and are able to express a free and informed choice.

The lower house of parliament, in a final vote, adopted the text by 291 votes to 241

“On this issue, which is as personal as it is serious, and which concerns life, suffering and dignity, there was only one possible approach: to take the time to listen, engage in dialogue and hold a debate,” President Emmanuel Macron said on X.

“In 2022, I made a commitment to forge this path together with the French people. With seriousness, humility and full respect for our democracy, I have honoured that commitment.”

Sensitive Debate

Opinion polls have consistently shown broad public for allowing assisted dying in France. An Ifop poll published in February found that 84% of respondents approved of the bill.

Supporters say the legislation will give people facing unbearable suffering at the end of life greater autonomy and control over how they die, while maintaining strict safeguards.

“Can it still be called a life when the suffering is so great that you can no longer do anything?” said Anne Raynaud, a representative of France’s association for the right to die in dignity (ADMD).

“People will be able to decide for themselves when and how they want to die once their suffering has become unbearable and can no longer be relieved.”

Opponents, including sections of the medical profession and religious groups, argued that legalising assisted dying could put pressure on vulnerable people. The Catholic Church is among those that have opposed the legislation, with one bishop threatening to deny communion to lawmakers who support it.

“A society grounded in fraternity supports, protects, and cares for people. It never gives up on the most fragile among us,” former interior minister Bruno Retailleau, a conservative presidential candidate, said on X.

Assisted dying is already permitted in several European countries, including Switzerland, Belgium and the Netherlands, under varying legal frameworks. Several US states also allow medically assisted dying for terminally ill patients.

France’s Senate, where the conservative right has a majority, voted against it, but the lower house of parliament has the final word – even though the bill could still be reviewed by the Constitutional Council and amended.

Safeguards

The bill establishes a detailed procedure. Patients must submit a request to a doctor, who reviews eligibility with at least one other physician and another healthcare professional.

If the request is approved, patients must confirm their request after a minimum two-day reflection period.

Healthcare workers may opt out but must provide the patient with the names of healthcare professionals willing to help the patient end their life.