Rizvi warns of repeated plots to undermine country’s religious harmony

BNP Acting Secretary General and Prime Minister’s Adviser Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has said that various vested interests and conspirators have repeatedly attempted to undermine religious harmony in Bangladesh.

He said the country’s longstanding bonds of communal harmony would remain unshaken, stressing that people of different faiths regularly participate in one another’s religious festivals and celebrations.

Rizvi made the remarks on Tuesday (September 8) morning after paying floral tributes and offering prayers at the graves of former president Ziaur Rahman and former prime minister Khaleda Zia at Zia Udyan in the capital. He was accompanied by members of the Hindu, Buddhist and Christian Welfare Trusts.

”Various evil forces and conspirators have repeatedly tried to break our religious harmony. But this unbreakable bond will endure for generations. We take part in one another’s puja and religious festivals.”

The Acting Secretary General said the welfare trusts were established to address issues concerning the country’s religious communities.