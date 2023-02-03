4th Bangla-India film festival to showcase rich cultural heritage of two neighbours

The 4th Bangla-India international film festival held at Delhi’s Sri Fort auditorium on Friday (Feb 3).

The festival was inaugurated by Chief Guest, Shaban Mahmood, Minister Press, of the Bangladesh High Commission in India.

Shaban Mahmood spoke at his discussion moderated by popular film maker Ashish Ranjan Das and said programme like these increase people to people contact and usher better understanding of each other.

The film festival started in 2017 was interrupted by the pandemic for few years, said the Bangladesh High Commission, New Delhi.

The three-day long film festival will showcase films from Bangladesh and West Bengal.

Recently released popular Bangladeh cinema Hawa will be screened on February 5. In addition, two, Feature films of acclaimed director Gautam Ghose will also be screened at the festival.