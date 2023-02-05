King, Queen Consort to visit Brick Lane

Bangla Mirror Desk:

Their majesties, King Charles III and the Queen Consort Camilla Rosemary Shand will make a historic visit to the heart of the British Bangladeshi community in London’s Brick Lane.

The visit is being hosted by Tower Hamlets Council in partnership with BBPI along with Brick Lane Business Association and Brick Lane Jamme Masjid Trust to make the visit a success.

Their majesties the king and the queen consort will meet with elders from the community who were actively involved in the anti-racism movement of the 1970s.

Their majesties will then meet individuals from local charities and businesses to learn about the devasting impact of Covid-19 and will be introduced to women of the BBPI Jamdani Network who are making extraordinary efforts to improve communities locally, nationally, and globally.

They will end the visit at the Brick Lane Mosque learning about the history of the building which has housed three Abrahamic faiths.

Brick Lane is at the heart of the East End and is one of London’s most iconic streets. Historically it has been home to French Huguenot and Jewish immigrants, and now it is a centre for the Bangladeshi community.

One in six Bangladeshi residents across England and Wales live in Tower Hamlets. Locally, the Bangladeshi population remains by far the largest in the country in both proportionate (34.6%) and numerical (107,333) terms.

Along with its rich heritage, Brick Lane is known for its food and the famous selection of curry restaurants.

The short stretch of Bangladeshi restaurants at the southern end of Brick Lane is known as Banglatown.

Banglatown is home to many annual street festivals including the Boishakhi Mela, the Brick Lane Festival, and the Curry Festival..