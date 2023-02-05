Coke Studio Bangla: Runa Laila to perform in Season 2

After releasing Season 1, Coke Studio Bangla Version Season 2 is returning within a year gap with the song of renowned singer Runa Laila.

A campaign will start on Valentine’s Day (February 14) this year.

Sources said that rock star James will perform in the programme.

In addition, Pantho Kanai, Emon Chowdhury and Meghdol will perform in the Season 2.

However, no confirmation regarding the event was given by ‘Coke Studio Bangla’.

In the meantime, a Promo has been released on Facebook page.

Shayan Chowdhury Arnob has been selected for music director for Season 2.

On January 31, a logo for Season 2 has been launched on Coke Studio Bangla page.

Later February 1, a part of performance was released as a Promo.