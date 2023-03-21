Dhaka to raise “shortcomings” of US HR report to Washington

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md. Shahriar Alam on Tuesday said the US’s 2022 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices in Bangladesh contains some “fundamental shortcomings and mistakes” and Dhaka will raise those to Washington.

“We will raise these shortcomings with the US side so that such things do not exist in the next year’s report,” he told reporters at the foreign ministry in Dhaka.

The state minister said there will be high-level bilateral meetings at various levels between Bangladesh and US where Dhaka will discuss the issue.

Alam said the report use open sources like “controversial” rights group Odhikar which operation has been suspended in Bangladesh.

He said such report’s credibility gets lost if there are continuous shortcomings. “We will look into it further whether there is any issue that we need to take into consideration at all.”

The state minister said Dhaka expects that all countries also will maintain distance from those organisations, which are not registered in Bangladesh.