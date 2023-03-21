Bangladesh Make Two Changes to Squad for Third ODI Against Ireland

Bangladesh has made two changes to its squad for the third and final ODI of the three-match series against Ireland in Sylhet on March 23.

Left-handed middle-order batter Aiff Hossain and left-arm pacer Shoriful Islam have been removed from the side.

Chief selector Minhajul Abedin stated that they made the change because a 16-member team is not required for only one match. He added that the two players are expected to participate in the Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League.

Meanwhile, all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz is still with the team. He suffered an eye injury before the series and is yet to recover fully.

Bangladesh won the first match of the series by 183 runs, and in the second match, they scored 349 – their highest-ever total in ODIs. Unfortunately, the match was abandoned due to heavy rain.

If Bangladesh beats Ireland in the third match on Thursday, they have a chance to win the series.

After the ODI series, both the teams will fly to Chattogram for a three-match T20I series ahead of the only Test in Dhaka.

Bangladesh squad for 3rd and final ODI:

Tamim Iqbal (Captain), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Yasir Ali, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Rony Talukdar