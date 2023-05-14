‘Mocha’ may cross Cox’s Bazar by 3pm

Cyclonic Mocha is likely to cross Cox’s Bazar and North Myanmar between 9am and 3pm on Sunday. At that time, low-lying lands in the coastal areas may be inundated by high tides of 8 to 12 feet above the normal tides, according to the latest bulletin of Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

Mocha over east central Bay and adjoining areas, kept moving north-northeastwards and kept intensifying.

It was located at 490 km south-southwest of Chattogram port at 12 midnight, 410 km south-southwest of Cox’s Bazar port, 530 km south of Mongla port and 460 km south of Payra port, the Met office said.

The peripheral effect of the very severe cyclonic storm has already started in the coastal regions of the Chattogram and Barishal divisions.

Rain has started pouring in Teknaf and Cox’s Bazar as an impact of the cyclone.

There is no possibility yet that Cyclone Mocha will turn into a super cyclonic storm, said Afroza Sultana, an assistant meteorologist of the BMD.