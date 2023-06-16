Bangladesh will face tougher US sanctions if next elections not free and fair: Fakhrul

Bangladesh will face tougher US sanctions if the next general elections don’t held in a free, fair and impartial manner, said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Friday (June 16, 2023).

Speaking as the chief guest at a mass rally Islamia Government College ground in Sirajganj municipal area on Friday afternoon, he said the Awami League government is not only a government of vote thieves, it is also stealing in all fields of the country. America has imposed sanctions due to their vote rigging and constant killings. “They will not be able to enter America in the days ahead if the upcoming general elections are not free, fair and impartial,” he said.

The BNP Secretary General also predicted that not only the new visa sanction, Bangladesh would face more tougher US sanctions in the days ahead. “The US has imposed fresh sanctions under its visa policy, but America will stop entry of Bangladesh nationals and its products to its market if the next general elections are not free, fair and impartial.”

The mass rally was organised by BNP to press home its demands of release of the party chairman Begum Khaleda Zia, withdrawal of the verdicts against former minister and BNP standing committee member Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku and former DUCSU VP and Dhaka City BNP convener Aman Ullah Aman terming those as ‘false and baseless.’

Mirza Fakhrul said a free and fair election under the present government is not possible. So, Bangladesh needs a non-party caretaker government to make the next general election ‘free and impartial.’ “BNP has taken to the street and we will go back home realising our rights.”

Addressing the administration, he said, “The Awami League government is not the last government in Bangladesh. More governments will be formed in the country in the days ahead. So, everyone will have to discharge his or her duties and responsibilities properly.”

Presided over by Sirajganj District BNP president Romana Mahmud, the rally was also addressed by BNP central committee member and Rajshahi division’s organising secretary Advocate Ruhul Kuddus Talukder Dulu.