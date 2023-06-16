Clash breaks out between locals and SUST students in Sylhet

A clash broke out between locals and the students of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) following an altercation over entering into the campus in Sylhet city on Friday.

The incident took place in front of main gate of the university at about 5.00pm.

Traffic movement on Sunamganj-Sylhet road was halted when locals took position in Akhaliaghat area and the varsity students on main road at about 6.00pm.

According to students of the university, few of their fellows barred few youths of Akhalia area when they wanted to enter into the campus in the afternoon which led to a scuffle.

Later, students of the university took position in front of the main gate while locals also gathered in the same area. Chase and counter chase were occurred between two groups at that time. Several people were injured when both groups hurled brickbats at each other.

Being informed, police rushed there and brought the situation under control at about 6.30pm.

A tensed situation was prevailing on the campus area as both groups were taking position in and outside of the campus till filing the report at about 7.00pm.

Jalalabad Police Station officer-in-charge Saiful Alam Rukon said several people were injured in the clash and traffic movement on Sunamganj-Sylhet road was normal.