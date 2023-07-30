UK Bangla Reporters Unity media award presentation completed



Bangla Mirror desk :

UK Bangla Reporters Unity Media Award was completed in the presence of High Commissioner, Mayor-Speaker and dignitaries.

UK Bangla Reporters Unity is working with social responsibility towards the society and community by presenting objective news along with highlighting the language and culture in Great Britain which is famous for third Bengali which is really worthy of appreciation.

Saida Muna Tasnim High Commissioner of Bangladesh appointed in London.

On Friday (28 July 2023) evening at a hall in East London, the UK BRU Media Award 2022 / 2023 distribution and journal unveiling ceremony organized by UKBangla Reporters Unity was attended as the chief guest – Bangladesh High Commissioner in London H E Saida Muna Tasnim.

Saida Muna Tasnim also said – Bangladesh has had excellent relations with Great Britain since the time of the father of the nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The relationship between the two countries has become more dynamic under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the daughter of the father of the nation.

Banglamedia journalists are working as a bridge to maintain this relationship.



He said Prime Minister is very sincere towards journalists and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina wholeheartedly believes that newspapers are the mirror of society. For this reason, his respect and love for journalists is constant.

He has been supporting journalists from Journalist Welfare Fund and Prime Minister’s Fund. The High Commissioner assured that the London-based Bangladesh High Commission will support journalists in social activities including journalist training.

President of UK Bangla Reporters Unity chaired by veteran journalist Matiar Chowdhury and general secretary Muhammad Sajidur Rahman and Happy Sharmin jointly managed the event as honored guests – London Borough of Newham Council Chair (Speaker) Councilor Rohima Rahman, Mayor of London Borough of Redbridge Council Jotchna Islam, Camden City Council Mayor Councilor Najma Rahman, London Borough of Tower Hamlets Council Deputy Mayor Mayum Talukder, London Bangladesh High Commission Minister (Press) Ashikun Nabi Chowdhury and UK Bangla Reporters Unity Founder President Muhammed Shahed Rahman.



The Awardees of UK BRU Media Award 2022/2023 are late Mr. Ajay Pal, Daily Star’s UK Correspondent Ansar Ahmed Ullah, Satyavani’s News Editor Nilufa Yasmin Hasan, Channel S Television’s Head of News Kamal H Mehdi.

At the same event, UK BRU Best Reporter of the Year 2021 was to ATN Bangla UK Manchester correspondent Aminul Haque Oyies and UK BRU Best Reporter of the Year 2022 was to Jagannathpur Times Contributing Reporter, Brit Bangla Guardian Managing Editor Muhammad Saleh Ahmed.

Among others who spoke at the UK BRU Media Award ceremony – Senior Journalist and Former Press Minister of Bangladesh Mission in London Birmuktiyodba Abu Musa Hasan, Presenting Journalist of ATN Bangla UK Urmi Mazhar, News Pageant of Channel S, Community Activist Dr. Zaki Rezwana Anwar, Senior Journalist Mukta Katha Editor And the former president of Moulvibazar Press Club, Virmuktijoddha advocate Harunur Rashid, cultural personality Mustafa Kamal, promoter of Rainbow Film Festival in London, educationist Dr. Roab Uddin, Councilor of Redbridge Council Shams Islam, Councilor of Newham Council former student leader Mujibur Rahman Jasim, Councilor of Tower Hamlets Councilor former student leader Iqbal Hossain, Councilor of Tower Hamlets Councilor Rebecca Sultana, Founder Editor of London Bangla Press Club veteran journalist Nazrul Islam Basan,



At the beginning of the program, the member of UK Bangla Reporters Unity, Chair of BiswaBanglaNews 24 – Shaheda R Rahman gave a welcome speech on behalf of UK Bangla Reporters Unity.

UK Bangla Reporters Unity member UK correspondent Zubair Ahmad, Jagannathpur Times Contributing Reporter, Assistant Treasurer Ashraful Huda gave welcome speech. Mizanur Rahman Miru.

Late Ajay Pal accepted the award on behalf of his wife Deepa Pal and sons Deepayan Pal, Kamal Mehdi, Nilufa Yasmin Hasan and Ansar Ahmed Ullah expressed their feelings by accepting the Award. Apart from awarding the award, the guests also unveiled the cover of the July/2023 issue of Journal of UK Bangla Reporters Unity.

A dinner followed by the successful completion of the Sarab Ae UK BRU Media Awards 2022/2023 event was attended by all present.