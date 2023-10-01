Bangladesh face off England Monday for 2nd warm up

Bangladesh will face off England for their second and final warm up game ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup on Monday at Guwahati, the capital of Indian state ‘Assam’.

The day-night game will begin from 2.30pm.

Captain Shakib Al Hasan is unlikely to be the part of this game because of the slight niggles he is carrying. He also missed the first warm up against Sri Lanka which Bangladesh won by seven wickets.

Obviously Bangladesh are seeking to a winning-end to the warm-up fixtures to boost their World Cup hope. But they are up against a team, who is not only current World Champions in the ODI and T20 format but also changed the dynamics of the limited over cricket.

England have been playing a fearless brand of cricket, and playing with so calculative and accurate method that everyone found them in wanting against them.

However, Bangladesh had beaten England in a T20 series at home in March but lost the ODI series.

England’s first warm up game against India was washed out due to heavy rain so they would take this game seriously for some practice ahead of the World Cup.

After this practice game, Bangladesh would move to the Dharamshala, Himachal state of India to play their opening game against Afghanistan on October 7.

Squad:

Shakib Al Hasan (Captain), Liton Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto (Vice Captain), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur

Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam and Tanzim Hasan Sakib.