Mother, son killed as truck hits CNG in Habiganj

A woman and her son were killed after a truck hit a CNG-run auto-rickshaw at Bahubal upazila in Habiganj district on Sunday.

The accident took place on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway in Dawlatpur area at around 3:30 pm.

The deceased were identified as Farida Begum, wife of Dara Miah, hailed from Sunamganj district, and her son Motiur Rahman.

Locals said a truck hit an auto-rickshaw from behind on the Dawlatpur bridge, leaving its passenger Farida dead on the spot and her son Motiur injured.

Motiur was rescued in critical condition and taken to Bahubal Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Shaistaganj Highway Police Station officer-in-charge Mainul Islam Bhuiyan said a team of police was sent to the spot, however, the driver fled the scene with the truck.