Govt to procure 1.10 lakh MTs fertilizer, 1.30cr liters soybean oil

The government has approved separate proposals for procuring some 1.10 lakh metric tons of fertilizer, 30,000 metric tons of phosphoric acid and 1.30 crore liters of soybean oil to meet the growing demand of the country.

The approvals came from the 33rd meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) in this year held on Wednesday virtually with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair.

Briefing reporters after the meeting virtually, Cabinet Division additional secretary Sayeed Mahbub Khan said that the day’s meeting approved a total of 12 proposals, BSS reportrs.

He informed that following three separate proposals from the Ministry of Agriculture, the Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) will procure some 40,000 metric tons of DAP fertilizer under the 7th lot from OCP, SA, Morocco under state-level agreement with around Tk 251.28 crore with per ton fertilizer costing $568.5.

The BADC will also procure 40,000 metric tons of DAP fertilizer under the 8th lot from OCP, SA, Morocco under state-level agreement with around Tk 251.28 crore where per ton fertilizer would cost $568.5.

Besides, the BADC will procure some 30,000 metric tons of TSP fertilizer under the 9th lot from OCP, SA, Morocco also under state-level agreement with around Taka 129.69 crore with per ton fertilizer costing $393.

Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) under the Ministry of Industries will procure another consignment of 30,000 metric tons of phosphoric acid from M/S Sun International FZE for the Chattogram DAP Fertilizer Company Ltd with around Taka 197.34 crore where per ton fertilizer would cost $598.

Following two separate proposals from the Ministry of Commerce, the state-run Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) will procure 50 lakh liters of soybean oil under local open tender method for the current fiscal year (FY24) from Super Oil Refinery Limited with around Tk 79.27 crore with per liter oil costing Tk 158.55.

The TCB will also procure 80 lakh liters of soybean oil from Meghna Edible Oils Refinery under local open tender method for the current fiscal year with around Taka 129.55 crore with per liter soybean oil costing Tk 161.94.

Mahbub said following a proposal from the Ministry of Shipping, the day’s CCGP meeting approved a proposal for awarding the contract to the joint venture of CRBG and CCECC for constructing a bridge over River Andharmanik with around Tk 943.63 crore under a project being implemented by the Payra Port Authority.

He informed that the meeting gave approval to a proposal from the Secondary and Higher Education Division under which the work of printing, binding and supply of some 5,34,84,271 textbooks of different classes would be procured from the bidders at a cost of Tk 198.34 crore.

The CCGP meeting also approved two proposals from the Local Government Division and one each from the Ministry of Industries and Road Transport and Highways Division.