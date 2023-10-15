Bangladesh strongly condemns civilian casualties in Gaza

Bangladesh has strongly condemned the growing civilian casualties including women and children as well as the disproportionate use of force in Gaza.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen expressed the condemnation while Palestinian Ambassador in Dhaka HE Yousef SY Ramadan paid a courtesy call on him at his ministry office in Dhaka on Sunday.

Following the meeting, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh, in a message, urged the international community to allow humanitarian assistance to the seized Gaza to avoid mounting humanitarian disaster

It also called upon the global leaders to work towards a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict based on the UNSC resolutions for a just and lasting solution and enduring peace in the region.