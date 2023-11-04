Three buses set on fire in New Market, Elephant Road

Miscreants reportedly set three buses on fire in Elephant Road, New Market and Sayedabad areas of the capital on Saturday evening.

Fire Service and Civil Defence headquarters’ control room duty-officer Rozina Akhter said one of the bus ‘Mirpur Super Link Ltd’ was torched in front of Multiplan City Centre on Elephant Road at around 7:35pm and another at the gate number 4 of New Market in the city at about 7:30pm.

The third incident took place in Janapath intersection of Sayedabad area at 7.25pm.

She said that separate firefighting units rushed to the spot, immediately after getting the information.

No casualty was reported so far, she said.

Officer-in-charge of New Market Police station Md Shafiqul Goni Sabu said a bus was torched on Elephant Road and another bus in New Market area.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on Thursday announced a 48-hour long countrywide blockade from Sunday (November 5), demanding resignation of the government and holding general elections under a non-party caretaker government.