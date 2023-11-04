London Palestine protest latest: Police make terror arrest at Piccadilly Circus

Police have made their first arrests at a pro-Palestinian rally in central London on Saturday with one held under the Terrorism Act over a placard that could incite hatred.

Scotland Yard said it had made three arrests at Piccadilly Circus, where a sit-in protest was staged following previous demonstrations in Oxford Circus and outside Broadcasting House.

One was held after they were seen allegedly displaying a placard that could incite hated, while two others were arrested for public order offences.

Tens of thousands of people have marched on Trafalgar Square in the latest of a series of large-scale demonstrations in the capital to demand an end to the bombardment of Gaza.

The Metropolitan Police has said there will be a “sharper focus” on using social media and face recognition to detect criminal behaviour at protests this weekend. Police spotters will be out in force, filming the crowds for any activity that might be in breach of public order and terror laws.