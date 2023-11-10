Shaheed Nur Hossain Day today

Shaheed Nur Hossain Day, a red-letter day to restore democracy in the country, is being observed on Friday (November 10) in befitting manner.

On this day in 1987, Awami Juba League (AJL) leader Nur Hossain, who imprinted his bare chest and back with the slogans ‘Free democracy’ and ‘Down with autocracy’, embraced martyrdom in police firing during an anti-autocracy demonstration at Zero Point in the city, now known as Shaheed Nur Hossain Square.

The martyrdom of Nur Hossain and others during the mass upsurge of late 1990s expedited the anti-autocracy movement. In the face of the movement, the then-autocratic ruler had to step down on 6 December in 1990. Since then, the day is being observed every year as the Shaheed Nur Hossain Day.

Different socio-cultural and professional organisations as well as ruling Awami League have chalked out elaborate programmes to observe the day in a befitting manner.

According to the programmes, the ruling Awami League will place floral wreaths at Shaheed Noor Squire at 9 am on Friday.

In a statement, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader urged all levels of people, including the leaders and workers of Awami League and all affiliated organizations to observe the ‘Shaheed Nur Hossain Day’, with due respect.