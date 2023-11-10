‘Mrityunjoyee Prangyan’ is a history to know our country: PM Sheikh Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina after inaugurating the ‘Mrityunjoyee Prangyan’ which consists a sculpture of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, has said that this sculpture of Bangabandhu is merely not a sculpture, it is a history to know the country.

“This sculpture of Father of the Nation is merely not a sculpture, it’s a history. It’s a history to know our country,” she said at the opening ceremony in city’s Bijoy Sarani on Friday morning.

In this Mrityunjoyee Prangyan, a sculpture of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman called ‘Mrityunjoy’ has been installed, which was exhibited at the Victory Day Parade in 2021 and 2022.

The sculpture of Bangabandhu has been installed in the heart of this premises, where murals were also taken places on seven walls.

Leadership and contribution of Father of the Nation in the struggle of freedom of Bangalee, starting from the language movement, other movements and War of Liberation has been portrayed on the walls of this premises, constructed by Bangladesh Army.

After the inauguration, the Prime Minister visited the “Mrityunjoyee Prangyan”, and later took photographs with the students and military and civilian officials present there.

Highlighting the contribution and sacrifice of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the freedom struggle of Bangladesh, the Prime Minister said that his struggle was for the socio-economic emancipation of the Bengalee nation.

“Bangabandhu sacrificed his own life for the people of this country,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina said that in 1948, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib was a student of law department of Dhaka University when there was an attempt to take away the rights of the mother tongue Bangla.

Since then, Bangabandhu protested it and started a movement, she added.

Sheikh Hasina continued that there the Chhatra Sangram Parishad was formed and the struggle to make the mother tongue Bangla as the state language began. “We achieved our independence through that struggle,” the premier added.

Mentioning that this struggle of independence and war was called by Father of the Nation in his historic March 7 Speech, she said that the people of Bangladesh responded to that call, and took up arms, fought and became victorious.

Highlighting the development during the Awami League government in the last 15 years, the premier said, today’s Bangladesh has become a developed and prosperous, and received the status of a developing nation.

“Bangladesh should be taken forward by keeping it uphold,” Sheikh Hasina said.

She told the children presented there that “Today’s children are the soldiers of building a smart Bangladesh of tomorrow. Our children will lead Smart Bangladesh and run Bangladesh. That’s how you build yourselves.”

Urging the students to focus on getting education, Sheikh Hasina said, “one thing (you) should be remembered that education is the greatest wealth of life. Money, wealth nothing is wealth. (Real) wealth is the only education. He who receives education in a good way, anyone can neither take it away nor rob it from him. It will remain to yourself. And if there is education, then Bangladesh can be developed and enriched by being inspired by patriotism.”

Chief of Army Staff General S M Shafiuddin Ahmed spoke on the occasion and gave a vote of thanks.

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, Prime Minister’s Security Affairs Adviser Major General (retd) Tarique Ahmed Siddique, Dhaka North City Mayor Md. Atiqul Islam along with military-civilian senior officials and various classes of school students were present.