Awami League leaves 7 seats with alliance partners

The ruling Awami League has decided to leave seven seats to its 14-Party Alliance partners in the upcoming parliamentary election.

However, Awami League will formally announce on Friday where they would give up its candidates. However, the 14-Party Alliance candidates will have to face the Awami League’s independent candidates in those seats.

The decision was taken at a meeting with the partners, said the alliance coordinator and AL presidium member Amir Hossain Amu on Thursday night.

“We sat with the 14-Party Alliance leaders today (Thursday) where we have finalised our decision. Three seats will be given to Jasad, three to Workers Party and one to Jatiya Party (JP).

According to the decision, the AL will leave Barishal-3 (Rashed Khan Menon), Rajshahi-2 (Fazle Hossain Badsha) and Satkhira-1 (Mostafa Lufullah Ahsan) constituencies for Workers Party of Bangladesh; Kushtia-2 (Hasanul Huq Inu), Laxmipur-4 (Mosharraf Hossain) and Bogura-4 (AKM Rezaul Karim Tansen) constituencies for Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (Jasad) and Pirojpur-2 (Anwar Hossain Manju) for Jatiya Party (Manju).

All the above candidates with contest in the election with ‘Boat’ symbol.

Sources said Jasad general secretary Shirin Akhter would not be given any concession. However, she will be made MP in a reserved seat fr women after the election.